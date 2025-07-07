When AI Meets Automation: Unleashing the Power Duo in Business Evolution

AI‑powered ERP with predictive analytics and hyper‑automation drive smarter decisions, streamlined workflows, and industry‑tailored efficiency across sectors.Mr. Rohit Sharma , the Founder & CEO, Korecent Solutions spoke to The Hans India about how AI‑powered ERP and hyper‑automation are transforming business operations, from predictive insights and RPA‑driven workflows to industry‑specific automation strategies—highlighting how ERPNext platforms are enabling smarter, faster, and more efficient decision‑making across manufacturing, healthcare, and retail.

How is Korecent integrating AI technologies into ERP systems to enhance decision-making, predictive analytics, and process automation?

At Korecent, we are redefining and reimagining traditional ERP into AI‑powered systems which make smarter, faster, and efficient future opportunities for decision making. When we embed predictive analytics with real‑time dashboards we create opportunities for clients to proactively bring patterns to the surface and effectively align against demand.

Our hyper‑automation combines AI, ML, RPA and OCR to automate many of the tedious tasks infinitely, from paying invoices to creating purchase orders, releasing target teams from the annoying manual labour. When combined with intelligent workflows, hyper‑automation leads to lower error rates and business agility while also allowing for data driven insights to be widest and applicable in areas such as finance or a supply chain by instigating better strategic action when relevant and operational excellence for the future.

The concept of hyperautomation has gained traction in recent years. How do modern ERP systems, such as ERPNext, facilitate hyperautomation, and what benefits have you observed for businesses adopting this approach?

At Korecent, we utilize contemporary ERPs, such as ERPNext, to implement real hyperautomation‑ the combination of AI, ML, RPA, IoT, and event‑driven workflow automation to enable end-to end process automation. With built‑in workflow engines and webhooks, we enable real‑time automation such as auto‑approval routing, smart alerts, and sensor triggers for inventory management. The business value is clear: huge efficiency, less error, speed to decision, scale, and giving people back their time to concentrate on higher value work while creating agility and competitive differentiation.

Different industries have unique requirements. How does Korecent tailor AI and automation solutions within ERP systems to meet the specific needs of sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and retail?

At Korecent, we tailor AI and automation to ERPNext to meet the unique needs of each specific industry. In manufacturing, we introduce IoT sensors, predictive maintenance, adaptive production planning, and automated stock level replenishments to improve efficiency and keep your downtime at a minimum. In healthcare, we automate patient scheduling, electronic records, billing, and inventory processes through real-time and compliant workflows. In retail, we enable POS-ERP integration, AI-driven demand forecasting, omnichannel stock syncing, and CRM-driven customer engagement to help you make smarter decisions on inventory and sales.

What are the common challenges businesses face when integrating AI and automation into their ERP systems, and how does Korecent address these hurdles to ensure successful implementation?

Organisations struggle to leverage AI and automation functionality into ERP systems due to multiple challenges: data quality and data siloing, the complexity of legacy systems, the high cost of implementation, employee resistance, and skills gaps. Korecent does the following steps to address the challenges with legacy systems: we standardise and cleanse the data, and we implement a modular approach with API-first architecture to create interoperability and continuity between legacy systems and new data infrastructures. We also focus on change management: we create tailored training, we take into consideration the inputs of stakeholders into alignment, and we use a phased implementation approach to build trust and increase adoption. Our approach to change management is paired with AI expertise, creating clarity during a transition and maximising a return on investment.

With the rapid advancement of AI and automation technologies, how do you foresee the future of ERP systems evolving in the next 5 to 10 years?