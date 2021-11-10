Windows 11 SE is here to compete with Chromebooks

Windows 11 SE is the latest version of Windows 11 and has only one intention: to replace Chromebooks in schools and educational institutions. The operating system debuts on Microsoft's Surface Laptop SE and will only be available on low-end devices intended for educational use. Microsoft gives IT administrators and managers more control over this operating system than the regular version of Windows, as a result, there are some key omissions.



One of them includes, or rather excludes Microsoft Store. Yes, the flagship feature of the Windows 11 operating system is booting. Instead, IT administrators will be able to add the necessary applications and software to the device. Windows 11 SE is highly optimized for Microsoft applications, but it can run third-party applications and services, including Chrome.

Windows 11 SE to compete with Chromebooks



As part of the educational tweaks, some of the Windows 11 distractions have been removed. The Widgets panel, for example, is gone, and so are the snap layouts; Each application will open directly in full-screen mode. Additionally, users will see OneNote or MS Teams installed on the devices.

However, many other features will be added to Windows 11 SE. Applications such as Teams, Office, OneNote, Minecraft for Education, and Flipgrid will be pre-installed on Windows 11 SE laptops. The Edge browser will now accept Chrome extensions as standard, which is a way to get more people to use and stay on the Chromium-based Edge. Oh, and there's a new wallpaper too.



Windows 11 SE is well-suited for low-end devices and Microsoft says most laptops have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and low-resolution displays. It remains to be seen if this lean version of Windows 11 manages to stay as fast as Chrome OS in the long run.



Although Microsoft debuts Windows 11 SE on a $ 249 (INR 18,450) Surface Laptop SE, other manufacturers such as Dell, Asus, Lenovo, Fujitsu, Acer, and others will also use the operating system on their affordable student laptops. The affordable end of the Windows laptop market is set to be revitalized.