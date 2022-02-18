WordleCup lets you play with your Wordle friends head-to-head

Wordle variants aren't new at the moment, and there are quite a few, from the ones that let you look up six-letter words every day to the ones that make you guess bad words. However, another fan has created a clone of Wordle that works like the regular version of the game but lets you play head-to-head against your friends in true multiplayer style.

WordleCup, which works on both PC and mobile devices, allows you to set up a head-to-head match with up to eight friends, after which the game is not just about guessing the correct word but also about beating your friends with the highest score.

How doesWordleCupwork?

Players can go to WordleCup.io to play. Once on the site, they can choose "Find a Game" to play a random game with someone online or select "Create Room" to add friends and play with them. The game features a time element and also has multiple rounds. Meanwhile, the host in a room can modify the settings before a match, including the number of rounds, the time of each round, and even the number of letters. Players can go short on four-letter words and increase the size to eight letters. The rest of the rules are like Wordle.

The green letters are correct and placed, while the yellow letters are accurate but not placed. As always, the grey letters are not exact. The website, which mentions that it is still in beta, also tells you that you may run into problems using the Safari browser. Therefore, we suggest you use Chrome or any other browser to play the game.