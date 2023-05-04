World Password Day: Security threats that can compromise our passwords security

World Password Day is a reminder of the importance of using strong passwords to protect our digital identities and online accounts. However, there are several security threats that can compromise the security of our passwords and put our sensitive information at risk. Here are some examples:



1. Phishing attacks: Phishing attacks are one of the most common forms of cyber attacks. They involve tricking users into sharing their sensitive information such as passwords by posing as a trustworthy entity or individual, typically through email or social media. For example, an attacker might send an email that appears to be from a bank or other financial institution, requesting the user to click on a link and enter their login credentials.

2. Brute force attacks: Brute force attacks involve systematically trying every possible combination of characters until the correct password is discovered. This can be accomplished through automated software programs that can try thousands of combinations per second. A weak password, such as "123456" or "password," can be easily guessed with a brute force attack.

3. Password reuse: Password reuse occurs when a user uses the same password across multiple accounts. If one of those accounts is compromised, the attacker can use the same password to access all other accounts with the same password. For example, if a user uses the same password for their email account and online banking account, an attacker who gains access to the email account can also access the banking account.

4. Insider threats: Insider threats occur when someone within an organization with authorized access to sensitive information misuses or abuses that access. This can include employees, contractors, or even vendors. Insider threats can take many forms, including stealing passwords or using their access to steal sensitive data.

5. Keylogging: A keylogger is a type of malware that records every keystroke a user makes on their device, including their login credentials. This type of attack can be difficult to detect and can give an attacker access to all of the user's accounts.

6. Credential Stuffing: In a credential stuffing attack, an attacker uses a list of usernames and passwords that were leaked in a data breach to gain access to other accounts that use the same credentials. This type of attack is common and can be effective against users who reuse passwords across multiple accounts.

Examples of these types of attacks include the 2013 Yahoo data breach, where 1 billion user accounts were compromised, and the 2017 Equifax data breach, where sensitive