Xiaomi 13 Pro sale starts today; Features, price, and offers

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will all set sale today in India, March 10. Last month the premium Xiaomi smartphone debuted in India and went on sale on a limited basis last week. Starting today, the regular phone sale will begin via the official website of Xiaomi India, Amazon, Mi Homes and Mi Retail Partners from noon onwards. Xiaomi has partnered with ICICI Bank to allow users to enjoy an immediate discount worth Rs 10,000 on the smartphone.



Xiaomi 13 Pro: Price in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, priced at Rs 79,999. This makes it the most expensive Xiaomi phone in the country to date.

Customers can avail of Rs 10,000 with an ICICI bank card. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will come for an effective price of Rs 69,999. The company also offers a trade-in bonus of Rs 8,000 on non-Xiaomi or Redmi devices. In addition, if you have a Xiaomi or Redmi phone, the company provides a trade-in bonus of Rs 12,000 on top of the device's value. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colours.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Features and specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro may not look as muscular as 2021's Mi 11 Ultra, but the phone is designed for camera-focused users. The 13 Pro is the first Xiaomi phone in the country to feature Leica-tuned cameras. We have already reviewed the smartphone; you can find our in-depth review here.

Primary features of the Xiaomi 13 Pro offers three 50-megapixel cameras (wide + ultra-wide + telephoto) and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. In addition, it has a 6.7-inch curved 2K display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Like other premium Xiaomi smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 Pro also supports 120W fast wired charging. There is also support for 50W wireless charging, and users can charge their earphones with reverse charging. The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a large 4820 mAh battery.

It draws power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Other key features include 5G (16 bands), an under-display fingerprint scanner, and MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The 50-megapixel telephoto camera has a floating lens mechanism that allows users to take sharp macro images. As mentioned, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is the most expensive smartphone from Xiaomi India. Customers can also consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro, now available at a considerable discount.