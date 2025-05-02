Live
- Telangana Rolls Out Heatwave Action Plan 2025
- Beat the Summer Heat with These 10-Minute Refreshing Raita Recipes
- MP Seeks NIA Probe into Suhas Shetty Murder in Mangaluru
- Hyderabad Weather: Partly Cloudy With Rain Expected This Week
- Malaika Arora: emotion, technique, and originality make performances unforgettable
- Indians Prioritize Travel Over Luxury Goods in 2025: Report
- ‘Chaari 111’ sees global uptick as it trends on Amazon Prime UK
- Udupi to launch major caste survey for internal reservation mapping
- New melody from ‘Kingdom’ strikes a chord
- ‘Sabari’ shines at Dasari Film Awards 2025, wins Best Story Film
Xiaomi India Doubles Down on Customer Experience with New AI-Powered Support Centre
Becomes First Smartphone Brand in India to Offer Assistance in 11 Regional Languages
Xiaomi India has unveiled its new AI-enabled Customer Support Centre, marking a pivotal milestone in its journey to deliver smarter, faster, and more inclusive service experiences. This next-generation facility builds on Xiaomi’s long-standing capability of managing end-to-end customer support, spanning voice, chat, email, and social media, with a renewed focus on agility, accountability, and excellence.
In a move that sets a new industry benchmark, Xiaomi becomes the first smartphone brand in the country to offer customer support in 11 regional languages, underlining its deep commitment to accessibility across India’s diverse user base. Support remains available 24x7 across chat and social media channels, strengthened by a robust three-level escalation matrix that ensures timely resolution and transparency.
The AI-powered Customer Support Centre introduces an advanced infrastructure designed to enable faster rollout of service features, improve response times, and drive adaptive learning for evolving customer needs. From video demos for flagship smartphones to live video assistance for TV repairs, Xiaomi continues to push the boundaries of service innovation.
Building on last year’s launch of sign language support for differently abled users, Xiaomi’s evolving service model reflects its vision of truly inclusive and next-gen customer care. With this upgrade, the brand is reimagining service delivery and laying the foundation for the next phase of customer-centric growth.