Xiaomi India Doubles Down on Customer Experience with New AI-Powered Support Centre

Xiaomi India has unveiled its new AI-enabled Customer Support Centre, marking a pivotal milestone in its journey to deliver smarter, faster, and more inclusive service experiences. This next-generation facility builds on Xiaomi’s long-standing capability of managing end-to-end customer support, spanning voice, chat, email, and social media, with a renewed focus on agility, accountability, and excellence.

In a move that sets a new industry benchmark, Xiaomi becomes the first smartphone brand in the country to offer customer support in 11 regional languages, underlining its deep commitment to accessibility across India’s diverse user base. Support remains available 24x7 across chat and social media channels, strengthened by a robust three-level escalation matrix that ensures timely resolution and transparency.

The AI-powered Customer Support Centre introduces an advanced infrastructure designed to enable faster rollout of service features, improve response times, and drive adaptive learning for evolving customer needs. From video demos for flagship smartphones to live video assistance for TV repairs, Xiaomi continues to push the boundaries of service innovation.

Building on last year’s launch of sign language support for differently abled users, Xiaomi’s evolving service model reflects its vision of truly inclusive and next-gen customer care. With this upgrade, the brand is reimagining service delivery and laying the foundation for the next phase of customer-centric growth.