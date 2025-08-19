Xiaomi India launches Redmi 15 5G, marking 15 years globally and 11 years in India

Xiaomi India, the global technology leader, today announced the launch of the Redmi 15 5G, marking 15 years of global innovation and 11 years of operations in India. Staying true to its mission of making innovation accessible, the Redmi 15 5G blends flagship-inspired design with advanced performance, created for users who seek endurance, style, and intelligence in their everyday devices.

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said: “Over the years, the Redmi series has consistently strived to understand the changing needs of Indian consumers and bring in phones that exceed expectations. In the past couple of years, as India bounced back from the pandemic, overall content consumption habits and the use of phones as primary computing devices have increased significantly. The Redmi 15 is a device built for the connected consumer of 2025. With a silicon-carbon high-density battery (EV-grade) that lasts for days and a strong focus on device quality parameters, we are proud to introduce a device designed to be the perfect computing companion for millions of Indians.”

Power Redefined with the Segment’s First EV-Grade 7000mAh Battery

The Redmi 15 5G is the first in its segment to feature a 7000mAh EV-grade battery with Si-C Technology, setting a new benchmark for endurance. It delivers up to 48 hours of power on a single charge and retains up to 80% of its battery capacity even after 1600 charging cycles, ensuring reliable performance for more than four years. With 33W fast charging and 18W reverse fast charging, it transforms into both a dependable smartphone that can also be a power hub for accessories and other devices. Even the final one percent of the battery is optimized to deliver up to 55 hours of call time or 13.5 hours of standby, removing low-battery anxiety for users who are always on the move. Making the package more comprehensive, the Redmi 15 5G is accompanied by a 33W fast charger in the box.

Immersive Entertainment on the Segment’s Largest 6.9-inch 144Hz Display

Entertainment experiences come alive on the expansive 6.9-inch FHD+ Adaptive Sync display with up to 144Hz* refresh rate. Whether it is gaming, scrolling, or binge-watching, users can enjoy smooth and immersive visuals, complemented by TÜV Rheinland triple certification for eye comfort. Paired with Dolby-certified loudspeakers delivering 200 percent super volume, the Redmi 15 5G transforms everyday entertainment into a cinema-like experience, tailored for gamers, binge-watchers, and multitaskers.

Photography Enhanced by AI Intelligence

The 50MP AI dual camera system with a large f/1.75 aperture captures high-quality images in diverse conditions. With features such as AI Erase, AI Sky, AI Beauty, and classic film filters, users can edit and enhance their shots with ease. The 8MP front camera ensures refined selfies and clear video calls, making the Redmi 15 5G suited for everyday storytellers.

Seamless Speed and Multitasking Powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

At the core of the device lies the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, combining efficiency with speed to deliver smooth multitasking. With up to 16GB RAM (including virtual RAM) and UFS 2.2 storage, the Redmi 15 5G adapts to diverse use cases, from students managing learning apps to professionals handling productivity tasks and young users gaming or streaming without compromise.

Design That Blends Elegance and Everyday Durability

The Redmi 15 5G introduces the segment’s first aerospace-grade metal camera deco, adding both strength and sophistication to its build. Its Royale Chrome Design reflects light with a premium finish, while quad-curved edges ensure an elegant look that sits comfortably in the hand. Paired with a sleek profile, it blends endurance with elegance, making it as stylish as it is durable.

Future-Proofed with Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and Android 15

The Redmi 15 5G runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 with Android 15, offering intelligent and intuitive features such as Circle to Search, AI Erase, AI Sky, and Gemini Live. These capabilities simplify daily tasks, enhance creativity, and bring flagship-level intelligence into the mid-segment, enriching how users interact with their smartphones.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi 15 5G will be available in three variants: 6GB + 128GB at INR 14,999, 8GB + 128GB at INR 15,999, and 8GB + 256GB at INR 16,999. Customers can choose from three colour options, including Frosted White, Midnight Black and Sandy Purple. The device will go on sale starting August 28, 2025, on Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and across leading retail partners.



