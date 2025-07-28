Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G at Best Price, Marks 15 Years Globally, 11 in India

As part of its 15-year global anniversary and 11 years of operations in India, Xiaomi India today launched the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, the newest and most value-packed member of the Redmi Note 14 series. With best-in-class entertainment features and an unbeatable price, the device is designed to delight both long-time Xiaomi fans and first-time users.

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G features a segment-leading 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 2100 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It delivers a bright, smooth, and resilient viewing experience across all lighting conditions. The addition of an in-display fingerprint sensor offers secure and convenient access, making it one of the safest, toughest, and smoothest AMOLED displays in the segment.

For those who love entertainment on the go, the phone is equipped with Dolby Atmos-enabled dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Whether you are binge-watching your favourite shows, streaming music, or gaming, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G offers an immersive 360-degree experience.

Photography is powered by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a macro sensor. From wide scenic shots to detailed close-ups, the camera system is built to capture crisp, steady, and vibrant images in every scenario.

The device runs on a 5110mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging, offering extended usage with shorter charging breaks. Reinforcing its commitment to India, Xiaomi has locally manufactured the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, in addition to the other three smartphones in the Redmi Note 14 lineup: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 5G.

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is available in Crimson Art color and 6GB + 128GB configuration. It is priced at ₹14,999 and comes with an additional ₹1,000 discount on all bank cards, bringing the effective price down to ₹13,999. The device will be available starting 7th August 2025 on Mi.com, Flipkart.com, and across Xiaomi retail stores and authorised partners.