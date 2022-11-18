Xiaomi to launch two new laptops in India

Xiaomi will reportedly launch two new laptops in India soon. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the company is planning to launch Xiaomi Notebook Pro Max and Notebook Ultra Max, but the release date is still unclear. Other details, specifications and pricing remain under wraps, though more leaks are expected in the coming days. Xiaomi has yet to announce the development of the two new laptops officially. If we look at the nicknames, it's clear that Xiaomi is borrowing Apple's recent naming scheme. The only difference is that the top model is becoming 'Ultra Max' instead of just Ultra or Pro Max. Otherwise, the new Xiaomi Notebook Pro Max and Notebook Ultra Max will probably be inspired by the already-sold Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G and Mi Notebook Ultra.



To remind you, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G is all about the display and comes with a 14-inch display with a 2.5K resolution (2,560x1,600 pixels) and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It draws power from a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H CPU paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 storage. The Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU handles the laptop's graphics, which can run some old titles without stuttering. Otherwise, the laptop ticks all the boxes and has a backlit keyboard. Its power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner. Pricing starts at Rs 69,999.

The Mi Notebook Ultra, released last year, comes with a Core i7 processor and up to 16GB of RAM. It has a 15.6-inch 3.2k (or WQHD+) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display has a maximum brightness of 300 nits and offers 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage. There's a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. So the new Ultra model will come with more or less similar specs, probably with either a 12th Gen CPU or a 13th Gen CPU. Xiaomi has yet to use a high-end AMD processor, which could change soon.