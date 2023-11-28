Xiaomi working on Mi Pad 7 Pro: Expected features, release date and more

Xiaomi launched its Pad 6 series earlier this year. Still, the company is reportedly already working on the latest generation of its tablet range, with significant upgrades planned for the processor and display, among other things.



MiPad 7 Pro: Expected Features

According to a report from GSMChina, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro has been codenamed 'Sheng', based on Xiaomi's practice of using musical instruments as codenames for its tablet line, and has been designated with the model number 'N81A'.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro could be powered by last year's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, giving it a performance boost over the Pad 6 Pro, which came with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Pad 7 Pro could also feature a 10-inch LCD with a resolution of 1480*2367 and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The tablet will also have a dual rear camera setup with a primary sensor and a depth sensor, but the exact specifications of the front and rear cameras have yet to be revealed. The tablet could also come with a quad stereo speaker setup with Dolby support while running on Xiaomi's new HyperOS out of the box with Android 14.

MiPad 7 Pro: Release Details

According to the report, Xiaomi is expected to launch the new Mi Pad 7 range in April next year with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra phone. Like the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, the Pad 7 Pro is unlikely to arrive in India and other global markets and may be restricted to the Chinese market. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 7, currently being tested in Xiaomi's lab, is expected to launch globally.