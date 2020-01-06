Trending :
Y2K-type bug causing credit card rejection

The glitch was causing parking meters in the city to reject credit cards and prepaid parking cards.

A software bug in the New York City parking meters has resulted in a mass malfunction, reminding the city of the two-decade-old Y2K bug which was predicted to cause computers across the globe to crash in 2000.

The cause was identified to be a delay in a software update by the vendor who developed the payment system which was configured to end on January 1, 2020.

The fix has been issued, however, city workers are reconfiguring the software meter by meter.

