YouTube Expands Discord-Like Communities to More Creators

YouTube is giving its long-standing Community tab a fresh identity by renaming it to "Posts." This change aims to make the distinction between existing post-based updates and the new "Communities" feature clearer for creators and viewers alike.

First introduced during the Made for YouTube event last fall, Communities function similarly to Discord, allowing creators to share text and image-based posts while enabling fans to initiate discussions. Initially tested with a select group, YouTube is now expanding access due to positive feedback.

"We've been testing Communities with a small group of creators and have heard positive feedback, which is why we're excited to keep expanding access," says YouTube in a recent announcement.

Creators can manage and moderate discussions through a dedicated Community Hub within the YouTube Studio app. The hub consolidates interactions from their channels and even provides suggested replies to engage with fans more effectively.

Although the renamed "Posts" tab will function the same way, Communities will remain invite-only for now. Invitations will appear via email and as a banner on a creator's channel page within the YouTube app. Once received, creators can access the Community feature, explore its functions, and activate it for their audience.