Live
- The Breakthrough Treatments at Star Hospitals’ Endoscopic Spine Centre!
- Zaheer Khan likely to take a mentorship role with Lucknow Super Giants
- YouTube Introduces AI Chatbot to Help Recover Hacked Channels
- Indian men and women’s cricket teams to tour England in 2025
- Congress Leaders Hold Protest at ED Office Demanding Accountability for National Wealth
- Master Applied Data Science with AI Machine Learning Course
- Kerala HC questions silence of Vijayan govt on Hema Committee report
- Sai Sudarshan returns to Surrey, Cheteshwar Pujara’s stint with Sussex ends
- Nitish Kumar asks officials to complete Muzaffarpur’s bypass road at earliest
- Tensions Escalate in Tirumalagiri as BRS and Congress Leaders Clash During Protest
Just In
YouTube Introduces AI Chatbot to Help Recover Hacked Channels
YouTube's new AI chatbot assists YouTube in recovering hacked accounts, with plans to extend the feature to all users.
YouTube has introduced a new AI-powered tool designed to help creators recover their accounts if hacked. This AI referred to as a "troubleshooting tool" on Google's support page, is accessed through the YouTube Help Center. The chatbot guides users through a series of questions to help secure their compromised Google accounts and undo any unauthorized changes made to their YouTube channels.
Currently, the support assistant is only available in English and is limited to a select group of "certain creators." However, Google has plans to roll out this feature to all YouTube creators in the future.
The AI chatbot functions as a typical support assistant, with no unusual behaviour reported so far. It is designed to help with basic troubleshooting without any advanced AI capabilities that might raise concerns. Nevertheless, this new feature needs to address one of the major complaints of creators: the difficulty in reaching YouTube directly when problems occur. Typically, only the most prominent creators in YouTube's partner program have a YouTube page for speaking directly with a YouTube representative, leaving smaller channels to navigate help pages or automated support responses.
Introducing an AI chatbot might not satisfy creators hoping for more direct and improved communication from YouTube. This is particularly relevant given that even well-known creators like Linus Tech Tips have faced significant challenges in recovering hacked accounts, and smaller creators often struggle even more with similar issues.