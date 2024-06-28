YouTube Premium Plans to Expand and Introduce New Features

YouTube announced its plans to expand YouTube Premium subscriptions in a community post on Thursday. The company is committed to offering more options and bringing these plans to more regions. "We're committed to bringing members more plan options by expanding our existing offers to more regions while also introducing new plans and exploring ways for you to share your benefits with friends in the future," stated Hazel, a YouTube team member.



YouTube Premium offers a few subscription plans: Individual at $13.99 per month (or $139.99 annually), Family at $22.99 per month, and Student at $7.99 per month. YouTube Premium offers a few subscription plans in India: Individual at ₹129 per month, Family at ₹189 per month, and Student at ₹79 per month. The three-month plan is priced at Rs 399, the one-month plan at Rs 129, and the twelve-month plan at Rs 1,290. Subscribers enjoy benefits such as ad-free videos, downloading videos for offline viewing, and ad-free access to the YouTube Music library. The post did not provide details on the new plans or the specific benefits that might be shareable, and YouTube has yet to respond to requests for more information.

In addition to new plans, YouTube is introducing several new features for Premium subscribers. As highlighted in the community post and a separate blog post, an AI-powered "jump ahead" feature, already available on Android, will be coming to iOS within the next few weeks. On Android, Premium users can soon watch YouTube Shorts in picture-in-picture mode, a feature already available on TikTok.

Premium subscribers will also gain access to various experimental features. These include automatically downloading batches of Shorts for offline viewing, a conversational AI assistant being reintroduced after previous testing, and a redesigned watch page for desktop users.