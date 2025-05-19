Zepto names Rachit Ranjan as chief public policy officer

Zepto has appointed Rachit Ranjan as chief public policy officer. With over 15 years of experience, he has held leadership roles at Dream11, WhatsApp, JUUL Labs, Uber, and others.

Quick commerce firm Zepto on Monday announced the appointment of Rachit Ranjan as its chief public policy officer. Ranjan will build and lead Zepto's policy, regulatory, and government affairs vertical, a company statement said.

Bringing over 15 years of experience, Ranjan has previously held leadership roles at firms like Dream11, Whatsapp , JUUL Labs, Uber, among others.