  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Zepto names Rachit Ranjan as chief public policy officer

Zepto names Rachit Ranjan as chief public policy officer
x
Highlights

Zepto has appointed Rachit Ranjan as chief public policy officer. With over 15 years of experience, he has held leadership roles at Dream11, WhatsApp, JUUL Labs, Uber, and others.

Zepto has appointed Rachit Ranjan as chief public policy officer. With over 15 years of experience, he has held leadership roles at Dream11, WhatsApp, JUUL Labs, Uber, and others.

Quick commerce firm Zepto on Monday announced the appointment of Rachit Ranjan as its chief public policy officer. Ranjan will build and lead Zepto's policy, regulatory, and government affairs vertical, a company statement said.

Bringing over 15 years of experience, Ranjan has previously held leadership roles at firms like Dream11, Whatsapp , JUUL Labs, Uber, among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick