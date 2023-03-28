Zoom announces the expansion of Zoom IQ; Find details

Zoom's federated approach to AI leverages its own proprietary AI models, those from leading AI companies– such as OpenAI –and select customers' own models. With this flexibility to incorporate multiple types of models, Zoom's goal is to provide the most value for its customers' diverse needs. These models can also be customized to perform better for customers based on their vocabulary and requirements.

"Zoom has long built AI solutions into our products to empower customers to be more productive," said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. "We are excited to bring many more capabilities with new large language models. Our unique approach to AI will give customers the flexibility they want and help significantly improve collaboration and customer relations."

In today's work environment, workers find it increasingly difficult to balance workday priorities between emails, team chats, meetings, and project management tasks. Teams are also looking for ways to better co-create effectively in real time. To help solve these challenges, Zoom IQ will have a host of new capabilities scheduled to release soon, including:

Zoom IQ chat compose: Zoom Team Chat users can soon use the compose feature to help compose messages based on the conversational context and change message tone to customize suggested responses.

Zoom IQ email compose: Harnessing the power of Generative AI, users will get email draft suggestions in response to the conversational context from prior Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone calls, and email threads. Available initially in Zoom IQ for Sales.

Zoom IQ meeting summary: Generate a summary, capture the next steps, and share via Team Chat, Zoom Calendar, and email without recording the conversation, so those who didn't attend will no longer have to sit through lengthy recordings.

Additionally, at Enterprise Connect, Zoom is showcasing the following innovations to make teamwork more meaningful and strengthen customer relationships:

Zoom Huddles (formerly Zoom Spots) is a new video-enabled virtual coworking space designed to foster ad-hoc discussions and relationship building, replicate the "working alongside" aspect of an open office and encourage free-form video-first conversations. Zoom Huddles is now available globally for customers to request early access by visiting the product page.

Intelligent Director uses multiple cameras in a Zoom Room to determine the best angle of the individuals in the room to display within the meeting. With high-quality, reliable video and voice, Intelligent Director also provides a best-in-class experience for remote participants. Available in beta soon.