1 cr to be spent on Arya Vysya hostel

Nizamabad: MLA Ganesh Bigala said that the government would provide Rs 1.5 crore towards the construction of a hostel for the Arya Vysya students who come from far-away places to study at Nizamabad district headquarters.

He was speaking at a meeting where the newly elected members of Arya Vysya Mahasabha and affiliated committee members took oath on Sunday. He mentioned that the Nizamabad Urban Arya Vysya Sangam building, built over 70 years ago, reached a dilapidated state and,hence, the government sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for a new building. He informed that in memory of his father Bigala Krishna Murthy, he had donated Rs 25 lakh to the Nizamabad Town Society in addition to the construction of the building.He assured that he would ensure its completion soon. He recalled that his father was the district president of the Arya Vysya Mahasabha. They proposed a new building but lack of land delayed it. Ganesh announced that he would donate Rs 11 lakh to the district society in the memory of his father.

The MLA also informed that the state government has allocated 5 acres in Hyderabad for the accommodation of Vysyas coming from different districts. He vowed to work hard for the upliftof the community.

Telangana Arya Vysya Mahasabha state leaders Amaravadi Lakshmi Narayana Gupta, Renikindi Ganesh Gupta, Venkatesh Gupta, Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta and others were present