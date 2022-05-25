1 killed, 25 pilgrims from Nizamabad hurt in road mishap in Bihar

Nizamabad: In an unfortunate incident, a lorry rammed into a bus ferrying 38 pilgrims from Nizamabad from the rear side on NH-19 near Son Plaza Hotel in Aurangabad district of Bihar on Tuesday night. In the mishap, a woman was killed on spot and 25 others sustained severe injuries.

It is reported that about 38 persons from Velmal, Dattapur, Talaveda and Donkeshwar in Nizamabad district went on a pilgrimage in a private travel agency bus recently. According to the source, the pilgrims were going to Varanasi after visiting the Buddhist temple of Gaya, when the accident occurred. The deceased was identified as Saralamma from Velmal.

The locals with the help of police rescued the hurt pilgrims and rushed them to Aurangabad government hospital for treatment. The police stated that the truck driver fled soon after the accident.