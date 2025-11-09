11 candidates selected for Rajahmundry training prog

Kothagudem: A total of 11 candidates have been selected for a three-month residential ‘Multipurpose Assistant – Furniture Production and Installation’ training programme, which will commence in Rajahmundry on Monday,

The orientation and selection test was conducted here on Saturday for candidates aspiring to join the course. The selection process was based on a drawing test and aptitude test.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil advised youth to make the best use of this training opportunity to enhance their skills and move forward with confidence in their careers.

As part of the facilities provided, the district administration will bear the registration fee of Rs 5,000 for each candidate. Free accommodation and food will also be arranged for all trainees.

Upon completion of the training, the candidates will be offered a six-month apprenticeship with a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000, followed by 100% placement opportunities, the Collector announced.

The NSTI–FFSC successfully conducted the first batch of the program earlier, where eight candidates completed training and are currently undergoing apprenticeships. The second batch has already seen 19 candidates selected for training.