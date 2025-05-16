12-day Saraswati Pushkarulu off to devotional start

Kaleshwaram(Bhupalpally): The 12-day Saraswati Pushkaralu got off to a devotional start at the confluence of Godavari-Pranahita-Saraswati (Antarvahini) on the banks of Kaleshwaram, the abode of Mukteeshwara Swamy shrine in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Thursday.

The fiesta began at 5.44 am with Sri Guru Madananda Saraswati Seer Madahavananda offering special pujas at Saraswati Ghat. Minister for IT Duddilla Sridhar Babu, his wife Shailaja Ramaiyar, High Court Judge Surapally Nanda, MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, district collector Rahul Sharma and others participated in the ritual.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues Ponnam Prabhakar and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and his personal advisor Vem Narender Reddy arrived at the Saraswati ghat at 4.12 pm. He inspected the tent city set up for the convenience of devotees. Later, the CM unveiled the 17-foot Saraswati deity statue on the banks of Triveni Sangamam.

After taking a holy dip in the confluence, Revanth offered prayers at the Kaleshwara Mukteeshwara Swamy, and later participated in the Nadi Harathi programme.

CM Revanth Reddy said, “Government is doing its best to protect and transmit the culture, heritage, and our traditions to future generations.

We are fortunate to witness Godavari (2027) and Krishna pushkaralu (2028), and Medaram jatara (2026) in the next three years.” Saraswati Pushkaralu is a precursor to the upcoming Godavari and Krishna Pushkaralu, he added.

He assured of providing adequate funds for the development of Kaleshwaram temple by preparing a master plan.

“If needed, Rs 200 crore would be allocated to organise Godavari Pushkaralu,” Revanth Reddy said.

He declared that the upcoming Pushkaralu on the Godavari and Krishna rivers, as well as the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, will be celebrated grandly. He announced that funds for developing the Manthani Assembly constituency would be released through the Green Channel on behalf of the state government and affirmed that Minister Sridhar Babu is a leader for whom the people of Manthani feel both fortunate and proud—a leader who will undoubtedly work for the constituency’s development. CM had a word of praise for Duddilla Sridhar Babu, appreciating his efforts in bringing Rs 3 lakh crore investment to the State. Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar also spoke. Meanwhile, the devotee rush was high from the early hours to midday. The scorching temperatures deterred the devotees from turning to Saraswati Ghat until evening.