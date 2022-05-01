13 cows killed in fire mishap

Nizamabad: In an unfortunate incident around 13 cows were charred to death after a massive fire broke out from the veterinary ambulance on Saturday night at Indalwai suburb of Nizamabad district. It is reported that around 13 cows were present in the ambulance.

The incident took place while moving cows in an ambulance numbered AP25w0212. The driver is believed to be at large. The rushed to the spot and are investigating on cause of fire. It is said that cows were being shifted to Hyderabad from Indalwai. The police are now reporting that few were charred to death while the remaining died due to suffocation. They have also said two persons were identified and will be taken into custody at the earliest.