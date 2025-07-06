13 nonfunctional parties set to lose recognition

Hyderabad: In accordance with the directives established by the Election Commission of India (ECI), C Sudharshan Reddy, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana, has sent show cause notices to 13 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) that are no longer active within the State.

Under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, registration of a political party is for the purpose of participating in elections. However, as per ECI records, these RUPPs have not fielded any candidates in the general, Assembly or by-elections in the last six years. This shows that these parties are not functioning as political parties as envisaged by the Act. In this context, the ECI has proposed to remove these parties from the register of political parties. However, before such action, the parties have been given an opportunity to submit their explanation. These show cause notices direct them to submit a written explanation, supporting documents and an affidavit from the party president or general secretary by July 11, 2025.

The 13 RUPPs which were served show cause notices were Telangana Karmika Raithu Rajyam Party, Indian Minorities Political Party, Jago Party, National People’s Congress, Telangana Loksatta Party, Telangana Minorities OBC Rajyam, Yuva Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar-Phule), Telangana Students United For Nation Party, Andhra Pradesh Rashtra Samaikya Samithi Party, Jatiya Mahila Party, Yuva Telangana Party and Telangana Praja Samithi (Kishore, Rao and Kishan).