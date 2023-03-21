16-year-old drowns in Pushkarini ghats at Yadadri

Yadadri-Bhongir: Panic triggered among the authorities of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple after a series of drowning incidents in the temple pond. In a recent incident that took place on Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy drowned in the Lakshmi Pushkarini (temple pond) near the Yadadri hill shrine.



According to the sources, the victim is learnt to be from Amarachinthala of Athmakur mandal in Wanaparthy district. He is said to have visited the temple with his mother to Yadagirigutta on Monday evening.

On Tuesday morning, he suffered seizures while taking a bathe in the pond after which he is believed to have drowned. Further details are awaited.

It is to mention here that in May 2022, a 15-year-old girl from Hyderabad also drowned in the same pond. Similarly, a 19-year-old youngster also drowned in the pond in September last year.

Following the incidents, the temple authorities have shut the gates of the bathing ghats to take up preventive and safety measures.