2 injured after speeding bus rams into lorry

Mahabubnagar: A major road accident was narrowly avoided in the early hours of Monday near the Makthal bus stand in Narayanpet district, when a private Orange Travels bus collided with a stationary lorry from behind. The incident occurred around 4:30 am, causing panic among the passengers, and leaving two sustaining minor injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was en route from Raichur to Hyderabad when the accident occurred. The lorry had been parked by the roadside near the Makthal bus stand when the speeding bus rammed into it from the rear, resulting in heavy damage to the front portion of the bus.

There were around 50 passengers on board at the time of the incident. Thanks to the timely application of brakes and the quick response of the driver, a major tragedy was averted. Meanwhile, the injured were given first aid at a local hospital.

Local police reached the spot soon after receiving the alert and took control of the situation. Traffic was briefly disrupted on the route but was restored after the damaged bus was moved off the road. An investigation has been launched to determine whether driver negligence or technical failure was the cause of the mishap.