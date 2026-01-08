20 IPS officers transferred as new zones take shape

Hyderabad: In a major administrative shake-up, the Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders transferring and posting 20 IPS officers across the Greater Hyderabad jurisdictions. The reshuffle, signed by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, follows the creation of several new police zones and the establishment of the Future City Commissionerate. This strategic realignment aims to address the city’s rapid geographical expansion and the subsequent need for more granular law enforcement oversight.

As part of the orders, Tafseer Iqubal, previously Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) for Hyderabad City, has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) for the South Range. His jurisdiction will cover the critical Shamshabad, Golconda, Rajendranagar, and Charminar zones. Simultaneously, N Swetha, who was serving as DCP (DD) in Hyderabad City, has been promoted to Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) for the North Range, overseeing Jubilee Hills, Khairatabad, and Secunderabad. These regional ranges are designed to improve coordination between different zones and ensure a swifter response to law-and-order incidents.

The reshuffle also sees SM Vijay Kumar moving from his position as Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, to take charge as Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Hyderabad City. He is succeeded in Siddipet by Sadhana Rashmi Perumal, the former DCP of North Zone, Hyderabad City, who now takes on the role of Commissioner of Police for the district.

In the newly expanded Cyberabad Commissionerate, N Koti Reddy has been posted as DCP for the Qutubullapur Zone, while Ritiraj and Ch Srinivas take charge of the Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones, respectively. These shifts are intended to manage the heavy traffic and security demands of the city’s burgeoning IT and residential corridors. The strategic Future City Commissionerate also saw key appointments to manage the developing high-tech hub, with Narayana Reddy and Yogesh Goutam being posted as DCPs for the Maheshwaram and Chevella zones.

Other notable postings include Khare Kiran Prabhakar as DCP for the newly created Charminar Zone and Rakshitha K Murthy as DCP for the Secunderabad Zone. Ch Sridhar and K Shilpavalli have been assigned to the Malkajgiri and Khairatabad zones, while S Sreenivas, previously with TG Transco, returns to executive policing as DCP for Rajendranagar. G Chandra Mohan takes over the Golconda Zone, and A Ramana Reddy is assigned to Jubilee Hills.

The reshuffle concludes with B Rajesh taking over Shamshabad and Ch Sirisha moving from Intelligence to the Shadnagar Zone. By decentralising power through these new zones, the government intends to bring policing closer to the citizens, ensuring that senior officers are more accessible for local grievances and crime prevention.