25 years of lies: Naini takes potshots at BRS

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy made sharp remarks questioning whether the BRS party is celebrating its silver jubilee meeting to mark 25 years of deceiving the people of Telangana.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Congress district office here on Saturday, the MLA said that the people have still not given BRS the jolt it deserves. He criticised that during its 10 years of rule, BRS failed to deliver anything meaningful to the people, and yet now they are holding a jubilee celebration. He accused KCR of breaking his word and betraying the people by not merging the BRS into the Congress as he had once promised if Telangana statehood was achieved.

He said BRS had deceived Dalits by promising to make a Dalit the Chief Minister and to allocate three acres of land to every Dalit family. He further criticised the party for forgetting its promises of providing a job for every household and a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000. He pointed out that not a single DSC (teacher recruitment notification) was issued in the past 10 years, thereby betraying unemployed youth.

He also lashed out at KCR for going back on his statement that he would act like a watchdog and not take any power if Telangana was granted. Instead, he said, KCR handed key positions to his son, daughter, son-in-law, and even distant relatives. He accused the government of leaking Group-1 question papers, playing with the lives of job aspirants, and mismanaging intermediate examination results, which led to student suicides.

He alleged that by failing to appoint professors and not releasing funds, the BRS government rendered public universities ineffective while promoting private universities run by BRS leaders, thereby damaging the education system. He accused them of building the Kaleshwaram project without proper planning just for commissions, and of wasting Rs 1 lakh crore of public money. He alleged that under the name of Mission Bhagiratha, thousands of crores were embezzled after promising clean drinking water to every household.

He said that Telangana, which once had a surplus budget, was turned into a state buried under Rs 7 lakh crore debt. He also accused the BRS party of reducing BC reservations from 34% to 23%, thereby betraying backward communities.

He alleged that BRS diverted hundreds of crores of Telangana’s public money to expand the party in Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, and other states, as well as on nationwide advertisements — effectively distributing the people’s wealth to other states.