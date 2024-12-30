  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

26 Grievances Received at Prajavani Program - Collector Badavath Santosh

26 Grievances Received at Prajavani Program - Collector Badavath Santosh
x
Highlights

District Collector Badavath Santosh emphasized the importance of the Prajavani program and instructed officials to resolve grievances promptly.

NagarKurnool: District Collector Badavath Santosh emphasized the importance of the Prajavani program and instructed officials to resolve grievances promptly.

During the Prajavani program held at the Integrated District Office Complex meeting hall, the Collector informed that a total of 26 grievances were received. People from various parts of the district submitted their petitions to the Collector, Additional Collector K. Seetharamarao, and other officials, explaining their issues.

The Collector directed the officials to avoid keeping petitions pending and to review and address the grievances without delay.

District officials from various departments and other staff participated in the program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick