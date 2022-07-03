3 metro stations will be closed in view of PM Modi’s public meeting

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Parade Grounds on Sunday evening and the security concerns expressed by the authorities, the Hyderabad Metro Stations at Paradise, Parade Grounds and JBS will be closed between 5.30pm and 8pm.

According to a press release issued by L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd MD and CEO KVB Reddy, trains would not halt at these stations during this period. Corridor 2 (JBS-MGBS) trains would run between Secunderabad West and MGBS during this time.

Passengers were requested to note this and make alternate arrangements accordingly. There would be no change in train movement and station stoppages in Corridor 1 (Miyapur-LB Nagar), Reddy added.