30-bed hospital to come up at Husnabad CHC: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: A 30-bedded hospital would be built at Husnabad Community Health Centre (CHC), informed Finance and Medical Health Minister Tanniru Harish Rao here on Tuesday.

The Minister directed the health officials to submit proposals for the construction of the hospital. He also told the officials to repair and bring into use the old hospital building on the CHC premises.

Harish Rao on Tuesday conducted a review meeting at CHC with the medical officers on the functioning and strengthening of the CHC and said it would be strengthened to provide better medical services to the people of Husnabad constituency.

The Minister said a generator would be provided to the CHC to ensure uninterrupted power supply. The hospital would be equipped with an oxygen generation plant and D and B type cylinders would be made available. The mortuary in CHC was already upgraded.

Despite availability of all the equipment in the hospital operation theatre remained non-functional, he said adding that conducting of operations has to be started within 10 days of time to bring it into use.

Equipment for orthopedic medical treatments would be provided along with a state-of-the-art digital X-ray machine for the convenience of patients. An existing X-ray machine at the hospital has to be bring into use, Harish Rao told the officials.

The dental chair would be provided to the hospital for dental services and the blood storage unit would be started. A 5-bed dialysis centre would be set up at CHC for the convenience of dialysis patients, he informed.

The minister assured to release funds for payment of pending electricity arrears. He directed the medical officers to immediately appoint an additional gynecologist at the CHC to provide better medical services to pregnant women and increase the number of deliveries.

MLA Voditela Sathish Kumar thanked the Minister for upgrading Husnabad Primary Health Centre as a Community Health Centre. Director of Medical Education Dr. Ramesh Reddy, District Additional Collector Muzamil Khan, RDO Jaya Chandra Reddy and District Medical Officer Dr Manohar were present.