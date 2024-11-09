300 priests offer prayers for CM Revanth’s longevity on birthday

Hyderabad: To celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on November 8, Congress leaders along with 300 priests conducted Lakshmi Ganapati Yagam, Mrityunjaya Yagam and Nava Chandi Yagam, Shata Rudra Yagam on the premises of Sri Mahankali Temple in Karkhana under the direction of MLA Sri Ganesh.

‘Annadanam’ was organised for over 2,000 people. Sri Ganesh said that every birthday celebration of the Chief Minister will be held in the Cantonment constituency in a similar manner. Later, the priests who participated in the yagam were given essential items and clothes. A special Brahmin meal was arranged for them. Congress leaders Jampanna Pratap, Muppidi Madhukar, Badri Yadav, Balwantha Reddy, Sadanand, Santhosh Yadav, Sarita and others participated.