35th annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy Temple concludes

Hyderabad: The 35th annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy Temple in Lothukunta, which began on Monday with the Kalasa Sthapana and Ankurarpanam, was held for three days with great devotion and splendour and concluded on Wednesday with the Sundarakanda Homam, Purnahuti, and prasad distribution.

The Indira Nagar Colony Welfare Association members residing in Lothukunta built the Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy Temple in 1990 and conducted the consecration ceremony grandly by Sri Pushpagiri Peethadhipati. Since then, pujas and rituals are being performed regularly every morning and evening according to the Agamas.

The temple committee and devotees were informed that the annual Brahmotsavams were being conducted grandly for three days every year from Bahula Pushya Trayodashi to Amavasya. They said that the 35th annual Brahmotsavam was held on Wednesday and that their Prasannanjaneya Swamy was a devotee who fulfils the wishes of the devotees and that many devotees have had direct proof of this.

On Wednesday the Swamivari Maha Nyasa Rudrabhishekam, Kumbhabhishekam, Sundarakanda Homam, Purnahuti, and teertha prasada distribution were completed, and the temple committee and Indira Nagar Colony Welfare Association members were informed that many devotees from the twin cities also participated in these three days along with the colony devotees.