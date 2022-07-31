39,251 appear for EAMCET Agriculture and Medical stream exam

Hyderabad: As many as 39,251 students appeared for the Eamcet exam that was conducted across the State on Saturday.

Candidates were seen rushing up to the TCS iON digital zone on the day one of the EAMCET for the Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream exam. 84.5 percent of the candidates appeared for the entrance exam at the 108 centers, including 89 in Telangana and 19 in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Higher Education Department officials, the exams were conducted peacefully and no untoward incidents were reported in the city. As per the state government orders, all Covid protocol was strictly implemented in the entry points and also inside the halls. The temperature of each candidate was been checked at the entrance.

"The EAMCET AM exam would be continued on July 31. The exam is being conducted in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 noon and the evening session is from 3 pm to 6 pm said a senior officer of Higher Education Department.

For the first time I have appeared for computer-based examination.I was a little nervous but as soon question popped up on screen, it was very easy, could answer all questions and hoping to get very good marks," said Sunita, EAMCET candidate

"I am very hopeful that I will crake EAMCET exam with good marks, and all most all the questions were from the intermediate syllabus,"said Rahul Reddy, another candidate.