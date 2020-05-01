 Top
4 held, liquor worth 2.34 lakh seized in Mancherial

Mancherial: Task Force police have arrested four persons and seized liquor worth Rs 2.34 lakh in Mancherial on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the houses of Samudrala Sammiah and Sirikonda Ravi and seized liquor with Rs 30,960 from Prashanth, resident of

CCC Naspur.

In another raid held under Tallagurijala police station limits, the police seized liquor worth Rs 1,83,570 from A Sattaiah and in another raid at Chinnabude, seized liquor worth Rs 19,970 from Singati Ravi.

According to sources, S Ravi, the owners of Sri Rajarajeshwara Bar at Bellampalli sold liquor worth Rs 40,000 from his bar, after breaking the seal put by Excise department, to one Prashanth of CCC Naspur. Prashanth allegedly mixed water in the bottles and selling the same for a high price.

Police registered a case and investigation is on.

