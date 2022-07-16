47 institutes from Telangana, AP get NIRF ranks

Hyderabad: The two Telugu states have found pride of place in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday. In all, 47 higher educational institutions in TS and AP found a place in the top 100 institutes.

While central, national and private higher education institutes (HEIs) from both the states scaled up in the rankings, several state universities and colleges failed to find place in the list.

The Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad and University of Hyderabad ranked at 14 and 20 respectively in the overall institutional rankings. The National Institute of Technology, Warangal stood at 45-rank, the Osmania University, Hyderabad is in 46th rank.

Similarly, the Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) from Andhra Pradesh ranked at 54. Andhra University, Visakhapatnam stood at 71st position.

When it comes to university-wise rankings the University of Hyderabad ranked 10th and Osmania University got 22-rank. The KL College of Engineering from Andhra Pradesh took 27th position, followed by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam 36 rank.

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati from Andhra Pradesh got 67-rank, and the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITM), Visakhapatnam bagged 92-position.

The Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research, Guntur stood at 95th rank.

The Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada is the lone college from both Telugu states to get a rank among the top 100 colleges. It got 94th rank.

Among the research institutions category, the IIT, Hyderabad is at 12-position, and among the Engineering stream it stood at 9th position.

Among the top 100 engineering colleges, the National Institute of Technology Warangal from Telangana got 21-rank, followed by KL College of Engineering, AP with 44-rank.

The state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) got a 76-rank. The Andhra University College of Engineering (A), Visakhapatnam got 77 rank, SR University Telangana, stood at 91-position, followed by Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research, Guntur of AP got 99-rank.

Under the management studies category, from TS and AP, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Hyderabad ranked (32), IIM Visakhapatnam (33), KL College of Engineering, AP (47), Krea University Sri City, Chittoor (60), Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad (75) and University of Hyderabad got 94 the rank.

While not a single medical college from either Telangana or Andhra Pradesh could make it to the NIRF rankings, several pharmacy colleges from both states have found good rankings.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, Telangana stood second rank among the top pharmacy colleges in the country. Kakatiya University, Hanumakonda of Telangana took 44th rank, GITAM, Visakhapatnam of AP followed with 49th rank. The State-run Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Science, Guntur of AP bagged 51-rank, and Shri Vishnu College of Pharmacy, Bhimavaram of AP took 54-rank.

Anurag University, Hyderabad of TS bagged 58-rank, and Raghavendra Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research of Anantapur district of AP stood in 71-position.

In the same stream, CMR College of Pharmacy, Ranga Reddy, TS and Gokaraju Rangaraju College of Pharmacy, Hyderabad from Telangana have been ranked 72 and 93 respectively.

The Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Science, Guntur, 77, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati 89 and Nirmala College of Pharmacy, Mangalagiri, all from Andhra Pradesh have bagged 77, 89 and 100 ranks, respectively.

In the dental sciences stream, not a single college from Telangana could make it to the NIRF rankings, both the colleges found a place in NIRF in the stream are from Andhra Pradesh, with Vishnu Dental College, Bheemavaram 24 and GITAM Dental College & Hospital, Visakhapatnam bagging 24 and 33 ranks, respectively.

Among the top law colleges in the country Nalsar University of Law, from TS stood in 4-position. In the Architecture stream, School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada is the only institution from both the Telugu states which has bagged 7-position in NIRF rank lists.