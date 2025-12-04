478 Agniveers hailed in grand passing out parade at AOC centre Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre, Secunderabad, witnessed a grand Passing out Parade (POP) on Wednesday as 478 Agniveers of Batch 06/25 successfully completed their Basic and Advanced Military Training on Wednesday. The training, which commenced on May 1, 2025, under the Agnipath Scheme launched by the Ministry of Defence in June 2022, spanned 31 rigorous weeks designed to instil discipline, physical endurance, and professional excellence.

The parade, held at the renowned RU Parade Ground (Drill Square), showcased the Agniveers’ precision, camaraderie and newly acquired military skills. During the solemn ceremony, the Agniveers took an oath and officially joined the ranks of the Army Ordnance Corps, marking the beginning of their service to the nation.

The event was reviewed by Col K Shaji, Officiating Commandant, AOC Centre, along with senior military officials. In his address, Colonel Shaji congratulated the Agniveers for their dedication and successful completion of training, emphasising their transformation into skilled soldiers ready to serve in both field and peace areas. He praised their courage, discipline, and commitment, describing them as the future of the Indian Army.

Colonel Shaji also commended the instructors of the AOC Centre for their tireless efforts in shaping the Agniveers into capable warriors and for presenting a parade full of “josh, courage, and camaraderie.” He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the parents of the Agniveers, acknowledging their bravery in sending their sons to serve the nation.

The Passing out Parade of Batch 06/25 stood out as a proud moment for the Army Ordnance Corps, Secundravad, reflecting the success of the Agnipath Scheme in nurturing disciplined, motivated, and battle-ready soldiers who will contribute to safeguarding India’s sovereignty and security.