50K beneficiaries of farm loan waiver in RR dist in phase-I

Rangareddy: The launch of ‘farm loan waiver scheme’ launched on Saturday by the government offers benefits to 49,741 farmers in phase I in Ranga Reddy district. Shadnagar and Amangal mandals top the list of beneficiaries.

As per statistics of beneficiaries enrolled in phase I released by the collector, 12,486 farmers in Amangal, 10,134 in Chevella, 7,601 in Ibrahimpatnam, 5,000 in Maheshwaram, 1,058 in Rajendranagar and 13,462 in Shadnagar have been selected.

Six mandals of Shadnagar assistant director of agriculture (ADA) division such as Farooqnagar, J Chowdergudam, Keshampet, Kondurg, Kothur and Nandigama saw 13,462 farmers got loan waiver of Rs.75,64,33,287, as per statistics released by the collectorate

Similarly, 12,486 farmers from four mandals of Amangal, Kadthal, Mudgul and Talakondapally (Amangal division) got benefited from a loan waiver of Rs.75,30,88,817. Madgul mandal in Amangal division is found to have most beneficiaries across the district where 4,040 farmers got a loan waiver of Rs.24,54,21,920 followed by Talakondapally with 3,851 beneficiaries got benefited in the division.

Chevella mandal has 10,134 farmers who have benefited, followed by Ibrahimpatnam with 7,601, Maheshwaram 5,000 and Rajendranagar 1,058 recipients. Interestingly, a farmer at Hayathnagar village of Ibrahimpet mandal and another from Rajendranagar (Rajendranagar mandal) were found to be privileged under the scheme.