7 new Navodaya Schools for TG

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved setting up of 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) in the uncovered districts of the country. Of them, Telangana gets seven NVs. These schools will be set up in Jagityal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mahbubnagar, Sangareddy and Suryapet. Each school will have a student strength of 560. The total estimated requirement of funds for the establishment of the 28 NVs is Rs 2,359.82 crore spread over a period of five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

The full-fledged NV also provides direct employment to 47 people per school and indirect employment to the local vendors for supply of essential commodities such as food, consumables, furniture, teaching material, etc, and for local service providers such as barber, tailor cobbler, manpower for housekeeping & security services.

NVs are fully residential, co-educational schools providing good quality modern education from Class VI to XII to the talented children, predominantly from the rural areas without regard to their family’s socio-economic condition. Admissions to these schools are done based on a selection test.

As on date, there are 661 sanctioned NVs across the country. Out of these, 653 NVs are functional.

In pursuance of the National Education Policy 2020, almost all Navodaya Vidyalayas have been designated as PM Shri schools, showcasing the implementation of NEP 2020 and acting as exemplar schools for others. In recent years, Navodaya Vidyalayas have witnessed increasing enrolment of girls (42%), as well as SC (24%), ST (20%) and OBC (39%) children, thereby ensuring that quality education is accessible to all.

The performance of the students of the Navodaya Vidyalayas in the board examinations conducted by CBSE has consistently been the best among all educational systems. The students of NVs are excelling in various fields like engineering, medical science, armed forces, civil services, etc.