71–year-old sentenced to life imprisonment for rape of minor

71–year-old sentenced to life imprisonment for rape of minor
Karimnagar: The district court on Tuesday sentenced a 71-year-old convict to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl five years ago.

Karimnagar: The district court on Tuesday sentenced a 71-year-old convict to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl five years ago.

Accused Jait Bheemayya, aged then 66 years, committed rape of a minor girl and a case was registered under POSCO Act in Raikal police station in Jagtial district on July 25, 2019.

DSP Venkataramana and Inspector Rajesh conducted the investigation and submitted substantial evidence in the court. Based on the evidence presented by the Public Prosecutor and court duty staff, and after examining the witnesses, district Judge Ratna Padmavati, Principal District and Sessions Judge (FAC), Special Sessions Judge, delivered the verdict on Tuesday.

The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment, and was slapped with a fine of Rs 17,000, and ordered to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim minor girl. On this occasion, SP SAshok Kumar specially appreciated Special Public Prosecutor Ramakrishna Rao, DSP Venkataramana, Rural Inspector Rajesh, SI Arogyam, CMS SI Sreekanth, Court Constable Naresh, and CMS Constable Kiran,Raju for their efforts in ensuring the conviction in this case.

