72nd Miss World Caribbean Contestants Embark on a Spiritual Journey to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

In a tranquil interlude from the glitter and grandeur of the 72nd Miss World Festival, ten contestants from the Caribbean region embraced India’s rich spiritual heritage during a soul-stirring visit to the revered Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana.

Located about 65 kilometers from Hyderabad, the ancient temple, popularly known as Yadadri, is perched atop a hillock and is dedicated to Lord Narasimha, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This sacred pilgrimage site is steeped in mythological significance, as it is believed that the Lord manifested here in five divine forms to bless the sage Yadarishi. The temple's striking Dravidian architecture and spiritual aura made it a fitting destination for the contestants’ cultural immersion.

Upon arrival, the delegates were greeted with a traditional ‘Deeparadhana’, a ceremonial lamp-lighting ritual that symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The air resonated with devotional music and classical dance performances, reflecting the vibrant cultural tapestry of Telangana.

The contestants took part in a guided tour of the temple complex, learning about its deep historical roots and sacred traditions. A special Darshan and Pooja ceremony was arranged for the group, allowing them to seek divine blessings and participate in age-old rituals.

To commemorate the occasion, a photo session was held within the temple premises, followed by the presentation of ‘Prasadam’ (holy offerings) and traditional mementos, a gesture reflecting the temple's spiritual generosity and hospitality.

Speaking about the visit, Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, shared,“The visit to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple offered our contestants a profound glimpse into India’s spiritual heritage. Engaging with such sacred traditions enriches their global perspective and underscores the universal values of peace and devotion.”

This meaningful experience aligns with the Miss World Organisation’s commitment to ‘Beauty With a Purpose’, fostering cultural understanding, global unity, and holistic growth among participants. The visit to Yadadri not only deepened the contestants’ appreciation for India’s spiritual wealth but also served as a reminder of the timeless values that bind humanity.

As the journey of the 72nd Miss World Festival continues, contestants will further explore the diverse cultural landscapes of India, gaining insights that transcend the realm of pageantry.