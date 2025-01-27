76th R-Day celebrations held at Metro Rail Bhavan

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail celebrated the 76th Republic Day on Sunday at Metro Rail Bhavan. During the celebration, NVS Reddy, managing director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) stressed that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the five metro phase II corridors including airport connectivity from various parts of the city, have been sent to the Government of India. In line with the vision of the State government, DPRs are also being prepared for Medchal and Shamirpet corridors.

NVS Reddy stated that these metro corridors will contribute greatly in developing Hyderabad as a global city. In the wake of the acceleration of the metro expansion work, he asked the HMRL engineers and employees to be re-energised and work with new enthusiasm for the development of Hyderabad.