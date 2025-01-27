  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

76th R-Day celebrations held at Metro Rail Bhavan

76th R-Day celebrations held at Metro Rail Bhavan
x
Highlights

Hyderabad Metro Rail celebrated the 76th Republic Day on Sunday at Metro Rail Bhavan.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail celebrated the 76th Republic Day on Sunday at Metro Rail Bhavan. During the celebration, NVS Reddy, managing director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) stressed that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the five metro phase II corridors including airport connectivity from various parts of the city, have been sent to the Government of India. In line with the vision of the State government, DPRs are also being prepared for Medchal and Shamirpet corridors.

NVS Reddy stated that these metro corridors will contribute greatly in developing Hyderabad as a global city. In the wake of the acceleration of the metro expansion work, he asked the HMRL engineers and employees to be re-energised and work with new enthusiasm for the development of Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick