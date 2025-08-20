82.6% increase in rainfall across Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: The district has been experiencing a spell of abundant rains this season, with every mandal in the district recording excess rainfall. According to the integrated rainfall statement released on August 19, the district has received 10,162.9 mm of rainfall so far, compared to the normal 5,564.2 mm, marking a staggering 82.6% increase.

On Tuesday alone, the district recorded 145 mm of rainfall, pushing the seasonal average rainfall to 597.8 mm against the normal 327.3 mm. Officials confirmed that all 17 mandals have been placed in the ‘Excess’ category, with none reporting normal, deficit, or scanty rainfall. Some mandals recorded exceptionally high deviations from the norm. Balanagar topped the list with 819.8 mm rainfall against the normal 297.5 mm, registering a 175.5% excess. Jadcherla followed closely with 896.4 mm, 168% above the usual average, while Bhootpur reported 703.9 mm, exceeding normal by 111.9%.

Similarly, Musapet, Nawabpet, Addakal, and Mahammadabad also witnessed excess rainfall above 80%. Even mandals with relatively lower deviations, such as Mahabubnagar Rural (26.6% excess) and Urban (40.9% excess), remain far above the normal range, underscoring the widespread nature of this year’s rains. Farmers across the district have welcomed the rains, which are expected to boost crop prospects, particularly for paddy, maize, and cotton.

Irrigation tanks and reservoirs have begun to fill, ensuring water availability for the coming months. Groundwater levels, too, are likely to see a significant rise.

However, officials warned that continuous heavy showers could also lead to waterlogging in low-lying fields, damage to rural roads, and pressure on drainage systems in urban pockets. District authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged residents to remain alert during spells of intense rainfall.