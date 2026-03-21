A ‘big zero’: BJP Spokesperson Subhash

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge NV Subhash slammed the state’s 2026-27 budget, branding it “the most disappointing ever” and declaring that the “overall summary of the Congress Budget 2026 is a big zero.”

In a press release, Subhash accused the Congress government of betraying its pre-election promises, pointing out that flagship schemes like Rythu Bharosa had not been adequately funded. Farmers were left without the promised Rs 45,000 per acre across five installments, while unemployed youth were denied the Rs 4,000 monthly support. Similarly, women were overlooked as the Rs 2,500 financial assistance scheme found no mention in allocations.

The BJP highlighted glaring omissions, including the absence of Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes for government employees, housing provisions for journalists, wage increases for ASHA workers, and a clear job calendar. Student welfare schemes such as the Rs 5 lakh Bharoosa card also lacked funding. Subhash criticised the Congress government for “consistent failure across all sections of society,” stating that the budget neither inspires confidence nor provides relief to farmers, youth, employees, or women.

He reiterated the BJP’s demand for a transparent and accountable fiscal roadmap that genuinely addresses the aspirations of Telangana’s people.