Live
- Lokesh worships Goddess Mahankali
- Farmers of other States stung by change of power in TG: KCR
- BPCL likely to set up refinery in AP
- CM seeks Amit Shah's help for funds to modernise intel depts
- Chandrababu meets Nirmala Sitharaman, urges allocation of funds to AP in Union Budget
- Survey to be held in Amaravati to set up NACC
- HC reprieve for YSRCP on buildings
- Know Your MLA: Kuna Ravi-A techie turned firebrand
- Cherlapally rail terminal set to be thrown open to public in Aug
- Know Your MLA: Sirisha-First woman MLA in Uddanam region
Just In
A businessman turned politician
In his first-ever political endeavour, the debutant Congress MLA from Tandur B Manohar Reddy handed a numbing defeat to the sitting MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy of BRS in the assembly elections held in December 2023.
Rangareddy : In his first-ever political endeavour, the debutant Congress MLA from Tandur B Manohar Reddy handed a numbing defeat to the sitting MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy of BRS in the assembly elections held in December 2023.
Manohar Reddy was declared elected after securing 84,662 votes in his favour against 78,079 votes polled by P Rohith Reddy. This gave him a lead of 6,583 votes over the BRS candidate.
Although P Rohith Reddy won the seat as a Congress candidate in 2018 by beating the powerful BRS candidate Patnam Mahender Reddy, he later joined the BRS party and sought mandate again in 2023.
However, Rohith Reddy suffered a defeat in the hands of debutant Congress candidate B Manohar Reddy.
A businessman by profession with an agricultural background, B Manohar Reddy served as a chairman of District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB) Vikarabad district before throwing his hat into the polling ring. He is considered as the richest politician in the both Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts.
Beginning his political career with BRS, Manohar Reddy tried to secure a party ticket from Pargi constituency but soon after anticipating a rejection he jumped into the Congress party and won the election.
Known as a politician who makes all moves meticulously, Manohar Reddy assured people to bring a solution to the pressing issue of pollution, as Tandur has a number of cement factories and is famous for stone industry.