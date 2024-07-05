A businessman turned politician

Rangareddy : In his first-ever political endeavour, the debutant Congress MLA from Tandur B Manohar Reddy handed a numbing defeat to the sitting MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy of BRS in the assembly elections held in December 2023.

Manohar Reddy was declared elected after securing 84,662 votes in his favour against 78,079 votes polled by P Rohith Reddy. This gave him a lead of 6,583 votes over the BRS candidate.

Although P Rohith Reddy won the seat as a Congress candidate in 2018 by beating the powerful BRS candidate Patnam Mahender Reddy, he later joined the BRS party and sought mandate again in 2023.

However, Rohith Reddy suffered a defeat in the hands of debutant Congress candidate B Manohar Reddy.

A businessman by profession with an agricultural background, B Manohar Reddy served as a chairman of District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB) Vikarabad district before throwing his hat into the polling ring. He is considered as the richest politician in the both Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts.

Beginning his political career with BRS, Manohar Reddy tried to secure a party ticket from Pargi constituency but soon after anticipating a rejection he jumped into the Congress party and won the election.

Known as a politician who makes all moves meticulously, Manohar Reddy assured people to bring a solution to the pressing issue of pollution, as Tandur has a number of cement factories and is famous for stone industry.