A one-day workshop for IKS-NEP on November 18

Hyderabad: A one-day workshop on "Indian Knowlege Systems for Schools (IKS)- National Education Policy Aligned" will be held under the aegis of the Anandi Foundation on November 18.



According to the foundation's communique, the workshop is meant for school principals, teachers, and home-schooling parents.

Speakers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IITH) and experts will be sharing an implementable pathway, curriculum and content for schools to adopt. It workshop is to give great impetus to schools to align their curriculum in resonance with the NEP-IKS policy and benefit from offering a truly enjoyable IKS pedagogy and learning experience for children.

The workshop will have an expert panel discussion on Why IS and Curriculum and contest and how to integrate IKS in schools. Followed by a question-and-answer session and networking with the experts.

School principals, teachers, and parents homeschooling their children can attend the free workshop, which will be held at KLN Prasad Auditorium, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad. The registrations will be from 9.30-9.45 am on November 18. Interested can reach out to Manjukeshwar - 7639436158 and Dharmendra - 7907507144. Interested can also register online: anaadi.org/ikshyd.