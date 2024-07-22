A son of soil rises

Gadwal: On December 3, 2023, a significant announcement echoed through the Alampur constituency. Vijayudu, a man of humble origins and immense dedication, was elected as the new MLA. His victory marked a new chapter for the constituency, bringing hope and promise to the people.

Vijayudu was born in 1977 in Pullur village, Undavelli mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district. His father, Savaranna, was a poor farmer. Growing up in poverty, Vijayudu experienced firsthand the hardships and struggles that many in his community faced. Despite these challenges, he remained determined and resilient, committed to making a difference in the lives of those around him.

Vijayudu’s journey to becoming an MLA was not an easy one. As a common man with no political lineage, he faced numerous obstacles. However, his deep understanding of the struggles faced by the poor when he was working as a field assistant in NR EGP and his unwavering commitment to serving his community set him apart. He joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with the help of MLC Challa Venktramireddy, and quickly gained recognition for his dedication and sincerity.

Then Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao took notice of Vijayudu's potential and decided to support him as a candidate for Alampur constituency. CM KCR emphasised that Vijayudu, who had risen from poverty and understood the true hardships of the common people, was the ideal candidate. He assured the people that Vijayudu was not the one to make false promises but was committed to genuine development and progress for the constituency.

When the election results were announced, the people of Alampur rejoiced. Vijayudu’s victory marked a significant moment for the constituency. His win was a testament to the power of resilience and dedication, proving that a common man could indeed make a difference. As an MLA, Vijayudu has set out to drive forward various initiatives aimed at improving the lives of his constituents. He is focusing on addressing issues such as poverty, education, healthcare and infrastructure. His humble beginnings and deep understanding of the struggles faced by the poor make him a relatable and trustworthy leader.

A symbol of hope and inspiration, people of Alampur look up to him, and strongly believe that he would bring about the change they so desperately seek.