A tech boon for students’ future, says Addl Collector

Nagarkurnool : “Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based teaching is set to become a blessing for government school students,” said Nagar Kurnool District Revenue Additional Collector P Amarender. On Saturday, he, along with DEO Ramesh Kumar, inaugurated AI-based teaching classes at Aitol MPP School in Tadoor Mandal.

He stated that AI helps make learning more engaging and interactive for students. By assessing students’ levels and generating appropriate learning activities, AI can enhance enthusiasm for education. During his visit to the computer lab, the Additional Collector encouraged young students and officially launched AI-assisted learning. He urged teachers to ensure that all children regularly use the computer lab.

The experimental programme was initially introduced at the primary schools in Aitol and Medipur in Ta-door Mandal. A teacher from the mandal will receive training in AI-based teaching, and MEOs will over see and review the progress of this initiative daily, as per the Additional Collector’s instructions. He also stated that AI can help identify students’ weaknesses and improve their skills with targeted teacher training. Teachers must analyze students’ learning patterns through AI technology and provide them with proper guidance. The initiative is also expected to increase student attendance and boost en-rollment in government schools for the 2025-26 academic year.

Across the district, 13 primary schools have been selected for this AI pilot project, which was launched on the day with great enthusiasm.