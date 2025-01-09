  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Aarogyasri Services to Continue Uninterrupted in Hyderabad

Aarogyasri Services to Continue Uninterrupted in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Aarogyasri healthcare services will continue as usual in private and corporate hospitals, ensuring that patients face no disruptions in receiving medical care.

Hyderabad: Aarogyasri healthcare services will continue as usual in private and corporate hospitals, ensuring that patients face no disruptions in receiving medical care.

Aarogyasri CEO, Dr. Shiva Shankar Lotheti, held discussions with representatives of the Network Hospitals Association to address concerns and ensure smooth functioning of the scheme. During the meeting, the CEO emphasized the importance of providing uninterrupted medical services to patients, urging the association to prioritize patient welfare.

In response, representatives of the association assured that all Aarogyasri services would continue without any interruptions starting tomorrow, reaffirming their commitment to the program. This move comes as a relief to thousands of beneficiaries who rely on Aarogyasri for essential medical treatments.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick