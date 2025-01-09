Aarogyasri Services to Continue Uninterrupted in Hyderabad

Live
Aarogyasri healthcare services will continue as usual in private and corporate hospitals, ensuring that patients face no disruptions in receiving medical care.
Hyderabad: Aarogyasri healthcare services will continue as usual in private and corporate hospitals, ensuring that patients face no disruptions in receiving medical care.
Aarogyasri CEO, Dr. Shiva Shankar Lotheti, held discussions with representatives of the Network Hospitals Association to address concerns and ensure smooth functioning of the scheme. During the meeting, the CEO emphasized the importance of providing uninterrupted medical services to patients, urging the association to prioritize patient welfare.
In response, representatives of the association assured that all Aarogyasri services would continue without any interruptions starting tomorrow, reaffirming their commitment to the program. This move comes as a relief to thousands of beneficiaries who rely on Aarogyasri for essential medical treatments.