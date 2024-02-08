Abrupt move to end deputation posts in health dept

Hyderabad: In an order which is likely to affect the functioning of hundreds of doctors and other staff, the Health department has asked all employees on deputation to immediately leave and report to their original place by 5 pm on Thursday.

Health, Medical and Family Welfare secretary Christina Z Chongthu issued a memo on Wednesday directing all HoDs working under the administrative control of the department to send the employees deployed on duty/work order basis by 5 pm on February 8. The HoDs have been directed to send the list of employees whose on duty/work orders are cancelled as on February 8. They were also told to certify that there were no employees working on work order basis in their respective departments as on February 8. They should issue deputations on need basis henceforth, with the written approval of the respective district collectors/government only.

According to sources, there are hundreds of employees working on deputation in the department. Hundreds of employees work on deputation in the Directorate of Public Health alone. According to a letter issued by DPH, there are many employees whose deputation was for one year are continuing. The DPH has sent a list of 416 doctors to government specifying their deputation period. The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare has issued directions seeking information and relieving the staff of all cadres working under the National Health Mission on duty/work order basis under their control.

Stunned by the sudden decision, doctors and other staff have requested the government to keep the memo regarding the deputations in abeyance till June 2024 so that the academic year gets completed. The doctors have been giving representations to their HoDs. The doctors said, “We are writing to bring to your attention the significant challenges and disruptions caused by the recent memo issued regarding the cancellation of deputations for all employees of the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare department. This sudden decision has created considerable chaos and inconvenience for both employees and students, particularly those who are in the midst of academic activities. The abrupt cancellation of deputations requires employees to return to their original postings within a short notice period, which poses logistical challenges for many individuals who have made arrangements based on their current assignments. Additionally, the decision has disrupted the academic schedules of students who are enrolled in various educational programmes, causing undue stress and uncertainty in their educational pursuits.”

The doctors said extension till June would allow for a more orderly transition for affected employees and students, allowing them sufficient time to make necessary arrangements and minimise disruptions to their personal and professional lives.