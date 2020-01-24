ABVP celebrates Bose's birth aniversary

Bichkunda: Vishwa Hindu Parishad convenor Yogi said that the Indians should be disciplined with the inspiration of Azad Hind Fauj.

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanthi celebration was held at Government Junior College, Bichkunda on Thursday.

Yogi alleged that Subhash Chandra Bose was killed by a political party that ruled the country in the past.

He said the then-strong pseudo-secular political party had killed many patriots by the British. The event was attended by the junior college incharge principal Shiva, ABVP district pramuk Muppidi Venkat city secretary Karun, co-convener Sairam, Ravi, Shravan, Balakrishna and students.