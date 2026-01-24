ACB books DA case against suspended joint sub-registrar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Friday booked a disproportionate assets case against Madhusudhan Reddy, the Joint Sub-Registrar of Rangareddy district. The official, who is currently under suspension, is alleged to have acquired assets far exceeding his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means throughout his service.

According to the ACB, following the registration of the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, extensive searches were conducted at the residence of Madhusudhan Reddy. Raids were simultaneously carried out at seven other locations belonging to his relatives, friends, benamis, and other associates.

During the operation, investigators recovered documents relating to a G+2 independent house on a 300-square-yard plot in Kapra, an open plot in Ibrahimpatnam, and 27 acres of agricultural land in Parigi Mandal. The searches also revealed a commercial plot of one acre in Ibrahimpatnam and a farmhouse equipped with a swimming pool worth Rs 1.24 crore in Parigi Mandal.

The bureau further discovered approximately Rs 9 lakh in cash and gold ornaments weighing roughly 1.2 kg. A fleet of luxury vehicles, including an Innova, a Fortuner, a Volvo XC 60 B5, and a Volkswagen Taigun, was also documented. The total value of the seized movable and immovable property is officially estimated at Rs 7,83,35,302, though officials noted that the actual market value may be significantly higher than the document value.

Investigations revealed that the suspended officer had invested approximately Rs 80 lakh in a liquor business under the name ARK Spirits. Additionally, he allegedly floated two shell companies in the names of his wife and children to park illicit funds. Further verification of additional assets is currently underway as the investigation continues.